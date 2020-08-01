SOME of York’s iconic attractions have reopened today, Yorkshire Day.
Clifford’s Tower, York Castle Museum and York Art Gallery have all opened to the public again.
Richard Saward, head of visitor experience and commercial at York Museums Trust, which manages Castle Museum and the Art Gallery, said: "We are delighted to open York Castle Museum and York Art Gallery in time for Yorkshire Day and it has been exciting to see visitors back enjoying the wonderful art and history on display.
"All of the weekend's pre-booked timed tickets at the gallery and guided tours of the Castle Museum sold out, which is a really encouraging sign that confidence is returning and people want to come and enjoy museums and galleries once again.
"We have worked hard to put in place measures to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors and look forward to welcoming many more people in the coming weeks. To everyone who has visited in our reopening weekend and supported us by buying tickets or donating, your support is very much appreciated at this very difficult time for museums, thank you. "
