THERE have been no further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area recorded over the last 24 hours.
Figures released today (Saturday) by Public Health England show that the total number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area is still 924, the same figure as was announced yesterday.
There have been three new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,575.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, the total number of cases is 1,656.
Comments are closed on this article.