NO further patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS England said this afternoon (Saturday) that the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities at the trust up to 4pm yesterday remained at 214, the same as it has been since June 18.
The trust operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
It said that nationwide, a further four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,342.
Patients were aged between 78 and 84-years-old. All had known underlying health conditions.