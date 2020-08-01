KEY workers in York are being thanked for their extraordinary work during the coronavirus emergency with a week-long Key Workers Celebration which starts today, Yorkshire Day.

To thank those who work as health or care providers, in the emergency services, local government or education in York, the appreciation of the city is being shown.

An open letter to the city’s key workers has been published thanking them for their extraordinary commitment to the city and inviting them to relax and enjoy a range of discounts and offers.

The offers include free entry to attractions such as York Mansion House, York Art Gallery and York Army Museum and discounts on admission to York’s Chocolate Story, Fairfax House, JORVIK Viking Centre and more – including 25 per cent off all York Pass tickets. Food and drinks offers are also available at a range of businesses across the city including Hazelwood Castle Hotel, Pairings Wine Bar, The Grand York and Plonkers Wine Bar.

Details of the offers are available at www.visityork.org/keyworkers

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “The incredible work and effort of key workers across the city cannot be underestimated and it is important that, as a city, we recognise and thank key workers for keeping our city safe. That is why, this Yorkshire Day, we are launching a week-long Key Workers Celebration to show the city’s appreciation.

“As part of this celebration, we are putting on a range of discounts and offers for key workers to enjoy, including free entry to attractions such as York Mansion House and York Art Gallery, and food and drinks offers will be available at a range of businesses across the city. All the details of the offers are available at www.visityork.org/keyworkers.

“You have given our most vulnerable residents the essential support they need during this difficult time and supported countless communities in responding to the pandemic. I know many residents, businesses and local organisations will join me in thanking you for the work you have done, are doing and will continue to do for our city.”

Greg Dyke, chair of Make It York, added: “To show our gratitude we want to give something back. That’s why we are working with businesses across the city to come together to offer special key worker discounts.

“Organised by Make It York, the Key Worker Celebration is open to all key workers who live in York. Kicking off on Yorkshire Day, we are looking forward to welcoming key workers into the city centre to enjoy some of the treats on offer.”

The celebration also includes some brand new events, including a ‘Wall of Heroes’ on Coppergate. There, York Civic Trust is celebrating those who have given exceptional service to the city, while giving an opportunity for some great selfies and the chance to nominate someone who deserves a plaque.

Another new treat is an exhibition of portraits of NHS workers by local artist Karen Winship at York Art Gallery which reopens today with free entry to support the Key Workers Celebration. The 11 works on show depict NHS workers from across England and Ireland painted by Karen, and tell their own personal experiences of working on the front line caring for the victims of the virus. The stories of those working or volunteering in other essential services during the pandemic will also be told as the gallery invites the public to nominate their own heroes.

Clifford’s Tower will also be illuminated in green and blue throughout the week as part of the celebration to honour the city’s key workers.

Key workers are invited to check out and choose what they’d like to enjoy from the selection at www.visityork.org/keyworkers from today.

The Key Worker Celebration is open to all key workers who live and work in the City of York. To get involved key workers must present their work ID (ie NHS or City of York Council lanyard) or a key worker letter from their employer.