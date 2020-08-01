ANOTHER York pub has shut suddenly, just weeks after reopening from the lockdown.
The Wellington Inn, situated in the middle of a terrace of houses in Alma Terrace, off Fulford Road, has been closed for the last few days.
No one has been answering the phone or responding to a knock on the door or a Facebook message, and it isn't known why the pub has shut or for how long.
The pub is run by Samuel Smith's Brewery, just like the Blacksmiths Arms at Skelton, which also closed suddenly last month. The brewery does not comment to the media.
*If you are the manager of the Wellington Inn and are able to let readers know when it will be reopening, please email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.