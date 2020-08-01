THESE pictures and video show the aftermath of a fire which ripped through a home in Haxby after it was struck by lightning yesterday evening (Friday).
Five crews were called to the blaze at a house on Garths End at around 8.15pm "following a lightning strike," North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
"Fortunately no injuries were sustained," the service added.
This is the scene of devastation after the house blaze in Haxby yesterday evening pic.twitter.com/gbyTAdkXV5— Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) August 1, 2020
The end terraced property suffered extensive fire, heat and smoke damage to the whole building, the service said.
Crews used 10 breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, various ladders, lighting, hand tools and thermal imaging cameras to deal with the blaze.
