THIS picture shows the aftermath of a fire which ripped through a home in Haxby after it was struck by lightning on Friday evening.
Five crews were called to the blaze at a house on Garths End at around 8.15pm and tackled the fire.
"Fortunately no injuries were sustained," North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The end terraced property suffered extensive fire, heat and smoke damage to the whole building, the fire service added.
Crews used 10 breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, various ladders, lighting, hand tools and thermal imaging cameras to deal with the blaze.
