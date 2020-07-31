POLICE in York have put out an appeal after reports of men carrying baseball bats acting suspiciously in a York suburb.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The men were seen in the Danebury Drive and Garden Way area of Acomb between 10-10.30pm on Tuesday 28 June 2020. They were seen running back to a parked vehicle, all dressed in dark clothing, carrying what appeared to be baseball bats.
"On police arrival at the scene, two of the men left the vehicle on foot. Unfortunately, despite an area search officers were unable to locate them. The third man, a 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
"Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time, who saw three men acting in a suspicious manner, or who saw the two men as they fled from the scene.
"Anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to DC Kerry Smith, collar number 281. You can also email Kerry.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200129383.
