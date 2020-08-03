A POPULAR restaurant that has traded under the same ownership for 40 years has been put up for sale.

Monty’s restaurant - formerly known as Ristorante Bari - in Shambles, has been put on the property market, according to Christie and Co.

The advert says that “having traded under the same ownership for 40 years, the sale presents a unique opportunity to purchase the leasehold interest in restaurant premises in the heart of York City Centre.

“The unit would be equally well suited for conversion to a retail operation.”

It added: “This sale presents a unique opportunity for a catering or retail business operator to take over a premise on one of the busiest streets in York city centre.

“The interior of the ground floor is open plan and versatile meaning it could be reconfigured to suit the needs of the operator.”

The Press contacted Monty’s for a comment, but has not had a reply.

The move comes just a year after the owners relaunched Ristorante Bari, York’s oldest Italian restaurant, as Monty’s.

At the time, owner Fraser Reid-Collins said they wanted to diversify to appeal to new customers.

He added that the name change reflected a change of direction for the business after so long, with more focus on daytime customers.

In 2019, he said: “More people are looking to eat out in the day now compared to before, with a bit less demand in evenings.

“It has been going very well for us since we changed, with more people coming in in the mornings and lunchtimes.”

The advert for the property says that turnover for the five years from April 1 2014 - 31st March 2019 averaged £280,905 net of VAT.

It added: “The restaurant is arranged over ground floor only, with an extensive rectangular dining area and bar servery.

“To the rear is an open pass, beyond which is a large, fully equipped commercial grade catering kitchen. Ancillary areas include customer toilets as well as storage areas. There is a basement providing further storage.”

The news follows at least 17 York city centre businesses have closed their doors for good since lockdown - and the future of many more remains uncertain.