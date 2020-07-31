FEARS have been raised that a wedding and events venue could be too noisy for neighbours - with concerns raised by householders living on the other side of a wood.

Willow House Caravan Park on Wigginton Road has applied for a licence to serve alcohol and play music until 1am at weddings at its Salix Yurts, based at the entrance to the site.

The licensing application says the yurts will be soundproofed, there is a fenced area around the site and events would take place three to four times a month.

Police and City of York Council's public protection team have not objected to the licence. The venue has been used for events since April 2018 but on a temporary permit.

But a number of residents living in Sandringham Close in Haxby, more than 760 metres away, have raised concerns about the licence.

According to council licensing documents, one resident wrote: “I’m sorry but living on Sandringham Close we are in the direct line of fire for all the noise, so it is a definite no from me."

Another said: “We all know how sound travels and it would not only affect Sandringham Close but many other streets in the area as well.”

Wigginton Parish Council also has worries about the plans. A letter from the clerk says: ”There are concerns that the period of supply from 11am to 1am is extremely excessive and could in some circumstances and with some organised groups or function lead to serious anti social behaviour problems."

But the owner of the venue has written to residents to reassure them, saying all music would be indoors after 9pm with windows and doors shut, and that there has never been a problem with nuisance guests.

They add: "It has been necessary to apply for a premises licence due to the number of wedding receptions postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19.

"With bookings already in place for 2021 we would exceed the maximum number of temporary event notices and leave a number of bride and grooms very disappointed after already suffering stress and loss from the cancellation of their big day this year."

The licensing hearing takes place on Thursday at 10am at youtube.com/user/cityofyorkcouncil.