THERE has been a slight rise in the number of coronavirus cases in York - but numbers remain low compared to the rest of the country, health bosses say.
Six new cases have been diagnosed in the city in the past week - meaning Public Health England's latest weekly rate of cases per 100,000 for York has increased from 1.91 to 4.29.
But there have been no new positive Covid-19 diagnoses here since July 25 when the last positive tests were carried out.
Sharon Stoltz, director of public health for York, said: “Figures remain low in the city thanks to the work of residents and businesses to keep each other safe.
“Whilst it is good news that figures remain low, this update and what we have seen in other areas of the country and around the world also shows that we can’t be complacent.
“We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus by social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing our hands regularly and staying at home and getting tested if we have symptoms.”
Council leader Keith Aspden highlighted events next week to thank key workers, saying: “Businesses and residents have done so much to support the citywide efforts during this pandemic, working hard to keep themselves and others safe."