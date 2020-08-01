ARTISTS and designers from across God’s Own County who have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic will be given a Yorkshire Day boost today with the launch of a new online shopping site.

Made in Yorkshire Ltd, a Riccall-based company specialising in offering marketing and retail opportunities to artists and designer makers, says the rebranded e-commerce website will showcase the best local produce and handmade crafts.

It says the launch, going hand-in-hand with Yorkshire Day celebrations, will give traders a personalised ‘shopping portal’ to products ranging from paintings and photography to jewellery, ceramics and wood works.

Owner and director Oli Post said the online shopping facility had been in the development stages since last year, and its launch could not have come at better time.

“Not only will it give our designer makers a much needed platform to sell to their loyal followers and new customers alike, but to launch it on Yorkshire Day is perfect timing, what better day to celebrate everything that is great about our amazing region?” he said.

“The businesses we support have been dramatically affected by the Covid-19 situation, as all the events they would normally exhibit at have been cancelled.

“This new platform will mean they can still showcase their work and offer those looking for unique gifts, art or homewares the opportunity to connect with local producers. The “Etsy style” site allows customers to deal directly with the artist themselves.”

He said that Made in Yorkshire Ltd, now in its 20th year, was originally established as a not-for-profit organisation, aimed at promoting the amazing and varied talent of designer makers from around the Yorkshire region. “One very successful way they have done this has been in hosting over 25 shows every year, showcasing the finest quality local produce.

“These stretch from one-day agricultural events such as the Kilnsey Show, to some of the largest and most popular fairs in the county, like the Great Yorkshire Show, the flower shows in Harrogate as well as regularly hosting varied events within the centre of York.”

*The new website is available at www.madeinyorkshire.org.uk