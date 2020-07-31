THE latest set of figures confirm that there has been one new case of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, the first in four days.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the York area is now 924.
There have been six new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,572.
There has been a total of 303,181 confirmed cases in the UK, 46,119 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.