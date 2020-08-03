A YORK attraction which is visited by chocoholics from all around the world has hailed its reopening a success.

As part of our recently launched We’re Backing York campaign, The Press is today focusing on York’s Chocolate Story, which provides a fascinating fully guided tour through the history of York’s most famous chocolate making families and their finest creations.

The campaign aims to help the city’s tourism industry bounce back and is celebrating the attractions and businesses - big and small - that make York one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

York’s Chocolate Story, on King’ Square, opened its doors to the public again on July 4 after closing on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about how the past four weeks have gone, Bobby Polkey, marketing manager at the attraction, said: “Successful re-opening, everyone very supportive with great feedback with regards to the changes that have been made due to the new government guidelines.

“It was very important to us to make sure that the essence of the tour was not lost and people could still have fun even though we have had to change certain elements.”

York’s Chocolate Story has been badly hit by the coronavirus lockdown, losing a lot of its stock due to being closed for so long.

“We are still being impacted due to lower numbers per tour to make sure all rooms are complying with social distancing,” Bobby added.

She said the tourism industry is “very important” to the business.

“We welcome people from all over the world, a large proportion has always been from Great Britain so with staycations increasing in popularity it is great that people are coming to York and visiting us while they are here,” Bobby explained.

She said York’s Chocolate Story has always tried to reach to locals in York and surrounding areas, especially during the holidays, and would love to see more local residents visit.

The attraction offers a residents discount on a Sunday.

It has been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard and consumer mark from Visit England, which means businesses can demonstrate that they are adhering to Government and public health guidance.

Bobby commented: “York has taken great steps in making sure that when you visit you are as safe as possible.

“We have been closed for so long that seeing people out and about in York is great. We are especially grateful for all of the support that we have been shown.”