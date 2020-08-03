A MUM is calling on a York college to help her daughter, who she says hasn’t been allowed to take a practical assessment because she is blind.

Rachel Wade, from Cawood, Selby, is asking Askham Bryan College to put in place reasonable adjustments so her 17-year-old daughter, Ash Dilnot, can complete her Horse Care Level one qualification.

But she said the college has told her that Ash, who is an experienced rider, is unable to take assessments due to health and safety requirements, despite being told by the college at the start of the course that she could.

She is now calling on the college to change its decision so her daughter can progress.

But Askham Bryan College said it was discussing all options with the awarding body, City and Guilds, for her course, which it said decided what adjustments to assessments can or can’t be made.

Rachael said: “She should have been allowed to take the practical assessment this year. Even if she couldn’t do it all Askham Bryan is wrong to not have allowed her to attempt it.”

Ash’s sight deteriorated from an early age and she went blind at 13, but she has grown up with her own horse and has been riding since she was seven.

Tim Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer and Principal at Askham Bryan College said: “We have always sought to meet and provide specific support for Ashleigh, no final decisions have been made concerning her course; we continue to work with her to find an appropriate solution make arrangements that enable her to successfully complete her studies. We are discussing all options with the awarding body.”

The Press contacted City and Guilds, but had not had a reply at the time of printing.