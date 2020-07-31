POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a laptop was allegedly stolen from a golf shop in York.
The theft happened at American Golf in Monks Cross Shopping Park at 4.30pm on July 7.
North Yorkshire Police said a man entered the store and removed a golf simulator laptop. He then left the store with the laptop concealed within his coat, the force added.
It said officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he might have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1508 Roworth, or email kerrie.roworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12200115408.
