YORKSHIRE Rose face masks - sewn by hand in Harrogate - have been launched by LNER to mark Yorkshire Day today.
It is compulsory to wear face coverings on public transport and the masks can be bought online, with proceeds going to charity. There are also designs representing other regions on the East Coast mainline.
Kate McFerran from LNER said: “We know how passionate our customers and colleagues are about the great towns and cities of the LNER route.
“Following the launch of the first three designs, we were inundated with feedback from people keen to see their region represented in the collection.”