AN appeal has gone out after the theft of a 'distinctive' moped from outside a house in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the black Piaggio Zip moped was stolen from outside a property in Duchess Mews, off Boroughbridge Road in York and was taken at some time between 7.30am and 11.30pm on Sunday, July 26.
A police spokesman said: "The bike is very identifiable, as it has numerous rock band stickers added to it.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone in the area at these times, who may have seen the moped being ridden in the area, or since the theft.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Lee Stephenson. You can also email Lee.stephenson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200128146