THE latest figures confirm it has now been over six weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded as hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been four further deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 9 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,338.
Patients were aged between 73 and 92 years old. All had known underlying health conditions apart from one, aged 75.
