IF you drop in at a newly reopened bar and restaurant in a York village you might be lucky enough to have your meal cooked by Chris Hemsworth.

Twine & Barrel, in Dunnington, on the A1079 just outside York, has reopened following the Covid-19 lockdown with a brand new team and newly landscaped garden.

Joining the team is head chef, Chris Hemsworth, and while he might not be the Hollywood actor, he comes with 15 years’ experience, and has worked alongside Gordon Ramsay at the Savoy Grill in London.

This Chris specialises in fine dining and grill cookery and is passionate about using fresh, local produce and he says he has created a new summer menu featuring light and refreshing ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

Working alongside Chris is general Manager, James Platford. James is an experienced bar and pub manager, having previously managed the The Windsor Castle in Kensington.

He loves traditional British cooking which combines flavours and ingredients from across the globe and with a keen interest in craft and cask beer he is set create an extensive bar menu at Twine & Barrel.

Chris said: “Since joining Twine & Barrel myself and the team have been busy creating a menu that our guests will enjoy whether they’re joining us for a relaxed mid-week dinner out in the garden, or a three course Sunday lunch with the family. We’re working really hard to create a safe and enjoyable atmosphere where people can forget about the worries of the last few months and relax and enjoy the company of their friends and loved ones with some high quality tasty food and drink that they haven’t had to cook themselves.”

Owners Richard Brosenitz and Roger Mann, both businessmen who have lived locally for many years, opened Twine & Barrel in December 2019 following a £500,000 refurbishment. Their vision is to offer customers from couples to families a high-quality dining experience.

They teamed up with local interior designer, Rachel McLane, to create a unique and timeless interior with spacious dining areas and cosy corners.

Roger said: “We have been really humbled by the support of our customers since reopening post lockdown. It’s been so nice to welcome people back and introduce them to Chris and James and hear their positive feedback on the new menus. We have learnt a lot since our opening back in December last year and whilst Covid-19 has been enormously challenging for everyone involved in the hospitality industry, it has given us time to progress things we might otherwise not have had time for, like the garden. We’re now able to offer our customers a new ‘alfresco’ dining experience and will be adding a new BBQ in the coming weeks.”

The bar and restaurant is open from Wednesday to Sunday offering lunch, light bites, suppers and Sunday lunches all being served alongside an extensive bar menu. Customers will be able to take advantage of the government ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme on Wednesdays throughout August with 50% off food up to a maximum discount of £10 per diner.