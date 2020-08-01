HEALTHCARE heroes are celebrated in a new exhibition at York Art Gallery, which reopens today.

Tickets for the show are available for free - but must be booked online.

York artist Karen Winship has paid tribute to the hard work of NHS staff and other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic as part of this new exhibition.

The 11 works showcase health care workers from across England and Ireland.

And the people behind the portraits also share their personal experience of working on the frontline as part of the exhibition.

The show is part of York's Our Heroes Welcome campaign.

Visitors are invited to nominate their own heroes - be they volunteers or key workers who have selflessly continued their essential jobs throughout the pandemic.

Sarah Yates, creative learning producer for York Art Gallery, said: "Karen's brilliant work captures some of the real heroes who have selflessly been working on the front line for the NHS during the pandemic.

"We're delighted to be able to show them as part of our reopening displays and to support the city's Our Heroes Welcome campaign.

"Alongside these fantastic portraits, we are inviting you to send us digital pictures of the essential workers who have made a big difference to your life during lockdown. This could be teachers, refuse collectors, supermarket staff, bus drivers or care workers – is there someone you know who deserves to be celebrated? If so we would love to include them in the exhibition."

Submit nominations by email to behindthescenes@ymt.org.uk with a landscape digital image of the person you’d like to nominate and 50 words telling us why they’re your hero and also an email address so we can contact them for permission to include their image in the exhibition.

Those sent will be added to the exhibition throughout its run.

Book tickets for the exhibition, which runs from today, August 1 to 23, at yorkartgallery.org.uk.