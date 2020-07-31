A SUPERMARKET in York has revealed that it will be taking part in the new Government scheme which will give discounts at certain establishments.
M&S York has announced that it will be taking part in the ‘Eat out to help out’ initiative.
They will be releasing promotions on their social media channels across the next few days.
Josh Plaxton, of M&S York, said: “There are no bookings required and we have over 80 socially distanced tables available.”
The scheme will start on Monday (August 3), and a discount of up to £10 per person will be available.
You do not need a voucher to use this scheme, you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts and there is no minimum spend.
However, you cannot claim discount on alcoholic drinks or service charges.
Participating establishments may include restaurants, cafés, bars or pubs, work and school canteens and food halls.