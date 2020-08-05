“It’s like a VIP experience, with only one person or household allowed in. it’s like winning a golden ticket”, explains Steve Ripley from Sweet Finkle sweetshop in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The shop is just one of many businesses across the Selby district – which covers Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet - who have made changes to help protect customers and staff from Coronavirus.

“We’ve invested in safety measures which include a Perspex screen and hand sanitiser. People feel safe when they come in. We only let in one household at a time”.

The business has benefited from government grant money to invest in these changes. Alongside many other non-essential businesses, it re-opened at the beginning of July. Steve says they have seen changes to the sort of things people have been buying, linked back to the pandemic.

“We’ve sold lots of gifts such as our chocolate ‘thank you’ cards, which people have given to key workers and family or friends who have been helping with tasks like food shopping. And as we all spend more time at home people have also been buying more sweets for family sharing during things like a movie night”.

A Short film about Sweet Finkle

Sweet Finkle is just one example of many high street businesses in the Selby district who are getting back on their feet after months of forced closure. By supporting our local high streets in Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet we can help our businesses to thrive into the future. That helps to support jobs and investment, which will help the Selby district to recover from Coronavirus.

Together, let’s get Selby district back to business.

Find out more about local Coronavirus information online – selby.gov.uk.