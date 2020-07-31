A WORLD-FAMOUS steam engine is set to make an appearance in York later this year along two new routes.
Tornado is famed for being the only main-line steam engine built in the UK since the 1960s.
It is also the only steam locomotive to have reached 100mph in the last 50 years, reaching the speed in North Yorkshire.
The locomotive has also featured on Top Gear and in the movie, Paddington 2.
The engine has spent much of the first half of the year parked up at the National Railway Museum in York, as all steam trains ceased following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, this period of isolation came to an end on July 24, as the locomotive worked a test run to Lancashire.
In September, the engine will pick up passengers in York as part of two new journeys, the ‘Queen of Scots’ to Edinburgh or Stirling and the ‘Ticket to Ride’ on its first ever trip to Liverpool.
Prices for the day trips on the routes start at £109.
Further information and tickets can be accessed at: https://www.a1steam.com/railtours/