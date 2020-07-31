YORKSHIRE Cancer Research is aiming to set a new world record for the most wellies wanged in an hour this Yorkshire Day (Saturday) to help raise funds to save more lives across the county.
The world record attempt tomorrow will take place as part of the charity’s annual fundraising campaign, ‘Give It Some Welly’, which was launched earlier this month to raise vital funds to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the region.
In celebration of the campaign, the charity is encouraging people across the region to take part in the ‘world’s biggest virtual welly wang’, which will be hosted on Facebook between 2-3pm on Yorkshire Day.
To set the record, Yorkshire Cancer Research needs at least 250 participants to film themselves wanging their wellies and upload the footage to a dedicated Facebook event page within the one-hour timeframe.
Participants are being asked to make a donation for every welly they wang to help the charity reach its goal of raising £10 million this year so more people in Yorkshire can ‘give cancer the boot’ for good.
To join in the world record attempt and to find out more, go to: www.ycr.org.uk/world-record.