TEMPERATURES in York could soar today to 32C, or 90F, the Met Office is saying.
The hottest day of the year will feel quite uncomfortable, with high levels of humidity expected.
But the mini-heatwave will not last long, as the weekend promises to be much cooler and fresher, with temperatures falling by about 10 degrees to 22C tomorrow and only 20C on Sunday.
There should be sunny intervals on both days but also the chance of a shower.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment