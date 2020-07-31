THIS Saturday a York charity shop will open its first floor especially dedicated to selling good quality men’s attire.

St Leonard’s Hospice's Colliergate shop will open the ‘men’s room’, in celebration of Yorkshire Day.

Helen Moreton, retail manager, explained: “We will sell good quality clothing as well as accessories, man bags, DVDs, CDs, vinyl, video games and of course flat caps and tweed jackets to celebrate everything Yorkshire! There will also be a room on the second floor dedicated to selling haberdashery, with plenty of bedding and curtains to choose from.”

Closing St Leonard’s 14 shops for more than three months during the pandemic means the charity lost significant income which is needed to provide vital care for patients and their families with a life-limiting illness.

The retail team have successfully reopened nine of their shops and the donation centre on a part-time basis and plan to reopen more shops soon.

Helen added: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public, so much so that from the 3rd to the 8th August we are unable to accept donations in our shops and donations centre. This will enable us to manage the vast amount of donations we have gratefully received and sort and distribute them to our outlets ready to sell. We really appreciate the patience, support and understanding of those who have donated and shopped with us.”

To find out more about which hospice shops are currently open, visit the website: stleonardshospice.org.uk or call the retail team on 01904 788 777.