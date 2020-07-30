NO fresh cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the City of York Council area for the third day running.
The encouraging statistic was published last night by Public Health England just as lockdown restrictions were being tightened up in parts of West Yorkshire and Lancashire because of an upsurge in cases.
In the City of York Council area, the number of confirmed cases remained at 923.
However there were four new cases confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total to 2,566.