POLICE have tonight 'dispersed' a man from York city centre after he jumped into the River Ouse from Skeldergate Bridge.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the man, in his 30s, thought it would be a laugh to 'cool off' by jumping in the river from the bridge.
"Luckily for him he got out," they said.
"He has been dispersed from York city centre using s.35 powers to disperse.
"We will not tolerate such reckless behaviour."
Under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the police have powers to direct anyone to disperse -leave an area - based on their suspicion that they are engaged in anti-social behaviour.
