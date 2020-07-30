A CITY centre street will be pedestrianised so that it can be used for pavement cafes and stalls.
Businesses on Castlegate have asked for the street to be added to the pedestrian zone, meaning no vehicles can use the road between 10.30am and 8pm, seven days a week.
The temporary closure is expected to be in place from August 8 and is part of City of York Council's plans to help businesses recover from the pandemic.
Barriers will be in place during pedestrian hours - but emergency services will still be able to access the street.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne said it is "crucial" to keep people safe and added: “Planning for the city’s recovery and to build back a better York remains a key priority.
"We want to introduce more public spaces and measures to support social distancing and our local businesses. We’ve also produced hospitality packs to support our pubs, restaurants and hospitality sector.
“Introducing this further footstreet extension is an important step to improve access to the city centre in a safe and easy fashion, as well as making the most of the most of the opportunities to support our businesses in these difficult times."