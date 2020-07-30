POLICE have issued an appeal to try and find a wanted Scarborough man.
North Yorkshire Police officers are in search for Robert Chinchen.
Chinchen, 31, is wanted in relation to a robbery back in May this year.
It is believed Chinchen is still in the Scarborough area and officers are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has any information about his whereabouts, to get in touch.
When getting in touch, dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Scarborough CID, quoting reference number 12200074904.