YORK Council will be carrying out roadworks on key roads in York including, Acomb Road, Hull Road, Hallcroft Lane and Hill Crest Gardens throughout August.

The Council, following Department for Transport (DfT) Guidance, said it will continue to progress road repairs in the city to maintain the condition of roads locally, as we respond to the outbreak.

The following works are being undertaken throughout August:

The main scheme of road maintenance from Falconer Street to Hobgate is scheduled to start on 10 August and last for two weeks. Work will take place form 7.30pm – 5am, Monday – Friday to minimise traffic disruption.

The council carried out a consultation in June 2020 and asked residents and businesses when they would like these works to be undertaken and from the feedback received the decision was taken to carry out the works at night as this was the majority vote.

In order to carry out the work safely, the use of full road closure from the junction of Holgate up to, but not including, the junction of Poppleton Road / Holgate Road will be necessary whilst works are taking place.

All on-street parking will be suspended during the hours of the works for the full duration, but specific access requirements can be arranged by speaking to the site traffic management operatives, who will coordinate with residents and business requirements around the ongoing work operations.

Ahead of the main scheme, the council said it will also be carrying out kerbing and drainage works from 3 August for 5 days working 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday only. Local traffic management will be in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

The council will also be carrying out work to improve the visibility at the zebra crossing on Hull Road outside the Co-Op from 3 August, with work set to take four weeks to complete.

The scheme involves reducing the overall length of the zebra crossing to seven metres by building out the pavement - to reduce the distance and time people need to cross the road. The beacon poles will be relocated to a more prominent position, increasing the visibility of the crossing..

Work will be carried out under temporary traffic signals to minimise disruption to traffic and access to adjoining premises will be maintained at all times.

Bus services will be maintained throughout the works, and a temporary alternative pedestrian crossing point will be provided. Temporary pavement closures will also be necessary, with the alternative pedestrian route fully signed.

The first phase of the work including kerbing, footways and drainage will take place Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5pm for the first three weeks.

This will be followed by carriageway resurfacing and road markings from 7:30pm - 5am for one week starting on 24 August, weather dependent.

Further workers will be carrying out road maintenance works at Hallcroft Lane starting on 24 August for one week (weather permitting). Work will take place between 9am - 5pm, Monday to Friday only.

In order to carry out the work safely, the use of full road closure is necessary whilst works are taking place. This is to ensure that adequate health and safety is maintained for both local residents, the travelling public and the contractor.

Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

And, the council will be carrying out road maintenance works at Hill Crest Gardens From September 1 for two days. Work will be carried out from 9am until 5pm.

There will be a full road closure in place from Hob Moor Terrace for the duration of the works.

This is to ensure that adequate health and safety is maintained for both local residents, the travelling public and the contractor. Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

All on-street parking will be suspended for the duration of the works, but specific access requirements can be arranged by speaking to the site traffic management operatives, who will coordinate with residents and business requirements around the ongoing work operations.

For more info about current roadworks in York visit www.york.gov.uk/roadworks