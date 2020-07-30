THE latest figures confirm that it has now been six weeks since the last Covid-19 related death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarorough.
There have been no further deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 12 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,329.
Patients were aged between 40 and 96 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
