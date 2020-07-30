A YORK man who has dedicated years of his life to volunteer to support those who are less fortunate, has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

John McGall has been nominated for the Person of the Year prize in this year’s awards.

For the past 11 years, John has dedicated his time voluntarily to help improve the lives of the homeless, disabled and less fortunate people in York.

He works “tirelessly,” to improve the lives people who find themselves in challenging circumstances.

He has worked over the years to change the city’s attitudes on those who are homeless. He has been known to hand out hot drinks, snacks and warm clothes seven days a week to support those in need.

John is also the dedicated chairman of the Disability Advice Resource Team (DART), which helps over a 1,000 people a year and contributes to the local economy of Calderdale.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, John has continued to ask for support with food donations, but has done so online. John has been shielding from the virus due to heart surgery in the past. However, volunteers have continues to support his work.

He has now set up a community food bank called ‘I am Reusable’, which helps those in need through the pandemic, including NHS staff members.

John has been nominated for the award by Angela Cammish.

Angela said: “Here are just a few words to describe John; a legend, inspirational, kind, generous and a true friend to many.

“He is one of those people that if you met you would never forget meeting him. He always goes that extra mile.

“He is genuinely a good honest man who holds and lives by his strong beliefs, principles and integrity.”

As well as the Person of the Year, there will also be prizes for Volunteer of the Year, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Spirit of Youth, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Saturday, August 8.

Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we unfortunately cannot return.