A YORK sightseeing firm is thanking key workers who have worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with a discount on its tours.
City Sightseeing is offering a 25 per cent discount to recognise unsung heroes who have “kept the country going,” through lockdown.
The discount will be available on all guided open-top bus tours of York’s historic sights on Saturdays and Sundays.
City Sightseeing York general manager, Ben Mansfield, said: “Our established and popular York tours are a unique way to discover the stories and glories of this wonderful city which stands at the heart of England’s history.
“We’re delighted to make this offer available as our way of saying thank you to our country’s amazing key workers and to celebrate their commitment to keeping us all going through such challenging times.”
The City Sightseeing York open top tour operates every 30 minutes during the day, seven days a week from 18 stops around York, including Exhibition Square close to York Minster, and in front of the Principal York Hotel.
Customers who book in advance online at: www.yorkcitysightseeing.com also benefit from City Sightseeing York’s unique ‘Rainy Day Guarantee’.
