ALDI is creating 42 jobs at stores across North Yorkshire, with salaries of up to £32,345 available.
The UK’s fifth largest supermarket says it is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles from store assistant up to deputy manager, with a starting rate of £9.40 per hour.
A spokeswoman said Aldi already employed more than 400 people at its 13 stores in North Yorkshire and was looking to grow its numbers over coming months as part of ongoing expansion plans in the region.
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.
The jobs are being created at stores including ones in Low Street, Sherburn in Elmet, Three Lakes Retail Park, Bawtry Road, Selby, Topcliffe Road, Thirsk, Oak Beck Road, Harrogate, Stonebridgegate, Ripon and Fairfield Way, Whitby.