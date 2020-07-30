A VIRTUAL gig organised by a male voice choir in York has smashed the fundraising target, raising almost three times as much as they aimed for.
The concert, performed by The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, also known as ‘The Phil’, was hosted using streaming on YouTube on Saturday evening.
The group paired up with the Ryedale Voices to perform and the gig was free to watch, although they did encourage those who viewed the concert to make a donation to the Trussell Trust.
They set themselves a target of raising £500 for the trust, which they managed to smash by over £900 to raise a total of £1,405.
David Embleton, of the choir, said: “During these uncertain times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have witnessed many examples of individuals and groups reaching out to provide support to those in need.
“We set ourselves an income target and thanks to the generous donations from our participants and the audience, we generated three times our expectation.”
The Trussell Trust is a charity that works to end the requirement of food banks in the UK. It supports a network of over 1,200 food bank centres across the country.