VUE Cinema said there is still no opening date for the York site.

The company has announced 10 sites will reopen from August 7 but this does not include York.

Toby Bradon, Territory General Manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK, said: “Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard to develop safety protocols in line with government guidelines and informed by our recently reopened cinemas across Europe.

"The safety of those who work and visit our sites is paramount and we’ve therefore taken the time to ensure protocols and staff training are in line with the latest guidance ahead of opening.”

When Vue does finally open it says it has focussed on five key areas to ensure customers can enjoy the cinema as safely at possible.

Online booking is encouraged to make visits as contactless as possible. Tickets can be accessed on smartphones and will be scanned before entering the screen.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and Employee PPE are in place. This includes disinfecting every screen between each film showing and hand sanitiser stations available throughout venues. Staff will be equipped with PPE to protect themselves and customers.

Physical distancing meeting government guidelines has been built into the booking system so that customers in one booking are automatically seated apart from others.

Reduced touch-points at venues through foyers and into screens. Entrances and screen doors will also be open to letting customers walk through before and after screenings. Contactless payments up to the value of £45 and Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted and encouraged at till points.

Staggered film times will be implemented to maintain physical distancing and reduce the number of people at any one time in foyers and corridors.

The specific measures implemented will vary depending on the Vue venue, but they will always be clearly signposted at the entrances and throughout the building and will be in line with government and public health guidance. All customers will be required to take part in the Test & Trace initiative to help keep themselves and others safe.

Vue’s team will have two full days of extensive training ahead of reopening on these protocols. On hand will be the newly established Safety Team ready to welcome customers back in, explain the new procedures and answer any questions.

Bradon added: “We can’t wait to welcome back film-lovers. The quality of our viewing experience remains unchanged and we’re continuing to offer the best sound and picture quality in big-screen entertainment.

“There’s a lot to look forward to on the big screen this year, including the hotly anticipated releases of Wonder Woman 1984 and The King’s Man, as well as filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, Tenet. A number of ‘customer favourite’ films will also be back on the big screen where they belong including the Harry Potter series; Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back; and a collection of Nolan’s catalogue including Batman Begins, Inception and Dunkirk.”