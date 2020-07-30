TWO brothers have taken on a ‘”mammoth,” 200 mile running challenge to raise funds to support a North Yorkshire hospice.

Josh and Sam Westmoreland, from Scarborough, were due to be running in the Great North Run on September 13.

However, with the event postponed until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to change their plans and set up their own challenge.

The pair came up with the idea of completing their own solo Great North Run. They are aiming to to complete a minimum of 40 runs over 78 days by September 13, having started on June 28.

Each run marks a year in which the Great North Run has taken place as it is the 40th anniversary.

Josh, who works as a cook at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are running in memory of our Auntie Rhona, who was cared for at the hospice.

“The whole family were very grateful for the amazing care and support provided to her in her last months.”

Josh and Sam plan to run 200 miles over the 40 runs and then a half marathon on the September 13, when the Great North Run was originally scheduled to take place.

They have also re-entered for the event next year on September 12, next year.

Josh went on to say: “We are so grateful to each person that has donated so far, with over £800 already raised.”

To support the boys’ efforts, visit their JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/30X35GB

Saint Catherine’s provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in their hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.

Further information on the hospice can be found at: https://www.saintcatherines.org.uk/