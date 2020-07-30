YORK looks set for its hottest day of the summer so far tomorrow, with forecasters predicting temperatures could soar to 30C, or 86F, amid long sunny periods.
However, the brief mini-heatwave, which will arrive on southerly winds from the Continent, will last for one day only.
Today will start off cloudy with a little light rain possible but the cloud will clear away through the day to leave plenty of sunshine later, with temperatures reaching about 23C.
Tomorrow’s heat could generatea thunderstorm later in the da and the weekend will be much cooler and fresher, with temperatures crashing to 21C on Saturday and then 20C on Sunday.
However, there should still be some sunny spells on both days, with more sunshine expected later next week after a showery Monday and Tuesday.