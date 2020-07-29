THE latest figures confirm that there have been no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, for the second day running.
The figures from Public Health England show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area remains at 923.
There have also been no new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total remains at 2,562.
However, there has been on further case recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, which takes the total there to 1,653.
There has been a total of 301,455 confirmed cases in the UK, 45,961 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.