A WOMAN has appeared before York Magistrates Court charged with murdering a man more than 13 years ago.
Sharon Roustoby, 50, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, was not asked to enter a plea during the brief hearing.
She was remanded in custody and sent to appear before Leeds Crown Court after the court was told the case could only be tried by a judge and jury.
She could not apply for bail because magistrates are not allowed to grant bail in murder cases.
Roustoby is alleged to have murdered David Clarke, of Huntington Road, York, more than 10 years ago between April 16 and April 19, 2007.
His body was found in the River Foss near Towthorpe on April 18, 2007.
Roustoby is the second defendant to be charged with murdering Mr Clarke.
David Roustoby, 45, of Rawcliffe Lane, York, appeared before York Magistrates Court and Leeds Crown Court earlier this year.
He denied murder and is due to stand trial in October at Leeds Crown Court.
Sharon Roustoby will have an initial hearing before the same court tomorrow.
