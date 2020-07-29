A JEWEL thief who drove the wrong way up the A1 in the middle of the day made £21,639 out of his thieving trips to York, the city’s crown court heard.
Johari Nazir Carter’s terrifying drive was part of a 140 mph chase from York to South Yorkshire via the A64 and A1 as he tried unsuccessfully to escape from police.
Rob Galley, prosecuting, said police were on the look-out for him when he made a second trip to York where he had stolen three Rolex watches from a city centre jewellers and gave chase.
Police began asset confiscation proceedings when Carter was jailed for three years for theft and dangerous driving in 2019.
On his return to court, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, heard he had benefited by £21,639 from his crimes but only had £285 left.
He ordered the money be confiscated.
Carter, 28, of Clock Tower Court, Milnrow, Rochdale, admitted both offences and did not contest the confiscation order.
At the sentencing hearing, Mr Galley said Carter posed as a genuine customer in Christopher Brown jewellers’ in High Ousegate on January 9, 2019 and grabbed three watches after distracting the shop assistant.
His actions were caught on CCTV and police kept a lookout for him in case he returned to York.
He was arrested when he crashed into a car heading south on the A1 as he headed north.
