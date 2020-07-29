A RESTAURANT in North Yorkshire has been named the UK's best fine dining experience, according to the annual TripAdvisor awards.

The Black Swan at Oldstead has topped the UK and come fourth in the world category in the awards. The Michelin-starred restaurant with rooms has been named Tripadvisor’s 2020 Traveler’s Choice Best in the Best Restaurant Awards and came first within the Fine Dining category.

Owner Tommy Banks said: "We're thrilled to be named the best fine dining restaurant in the UK, and number four in the world. We work so hard to provide our customers with the best possible dining experience, and it's always such an honour to be recognised for it. We're now gearing up to re-open again on 12 August, and we really can't wait to welcome back our wonderful guests."



Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition. Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers/diners as the world begins to venture out again.”

The results were based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic.

The Black Swan was taken over by the Banks family in 2006, The Black Swan was the family’s first foray into the hospitality world, having farmed in and around Oldstead for generations. Over the years the family has transformed the site into the Michelin-starred destination restaurant with rooms that it is today. Its 160-acre farm and 3-acre kitchen garden, expertly managed by Tommy’s father Tom, drives everything that the restaurant serves.



The family is preparing for the reopening of The Black Swan on August 12, having reopened their second restaurant, Roots, in York last week. The team launched nationwide delivery service, Made in Oldstead, at the outset of lockdown and has recently announced that the new business is now a permanent fixture.