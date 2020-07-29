A CAT which went missing near York earlier this week has been found after a search by a team of pet detectives.
Sushi, part Selkirk Rex and part American short haired, went missing in Poppleton over a week ago.
However, after an extensive search by Animal Search UK Pet Detectives, the unusual looking cat was found at a house under going construction for an extension, after the owner saw the posters placed around the area by the team.
The house was searched and when the extension was investigated, Sushi was spotted trapped under the floor boards.
The search team then alerted Sushi’s owners, who went to the house and managed to coax her out from under the boards.
One of the pet detectives said: “It was a pure stroke of luck that the poster was seen and then the house was searched.
“To find her under the floor boards was amazing, a great result.”
The cat was in a generally good condition and she is now recuperating at home with her owners.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment