YORKSHIRE sporting legends, celebrities, attractions and artists have come together to offer top prizes for a special charity auction.
Launched by Yorkshire Cancer Research, the online auction includes more than 60 unique lots, from signed football shirts to beauty and wellness products and personal celebrity chats using Zoom.
Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our first ever virtual auction. We’d like to thank those who have donated for helping to save lives in Yorkshire.”
Prizes include a Leeds United football shirt signed by the club’s Championship-winning squad, an opportunity to sail with West Riding Sailing Club at Wintersett Reservoir, an original signed acrylic painting and a personal Zoom chat with a former professional rugby league player.
The auction will end at 6pm on Sunday (August 2). To find out more, visit www.ycr.org.uk/auction