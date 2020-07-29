A NORTH Yorkshire care home is celebrating the local community with a new painting created during lock down by a local artist.
The orangery wall at The Hall care home in Thornton-le-Dale has been decorated with the artwork, which has been named ‘The Tree of Life’.
The piece was created by June Appleton, the home’s visiting artist, with a helping-hand from residents and staff at the care home.
The painting depicts a tree in a field with leaves and blossom growing on its branches.
Diane Hagan, home manager at The Hall, said: “Not only was the tree of life painting great fun to make, but it also looks fantastic.
“Hopefully, we will be able to work with June to produce more projects like this in the future.”
Each resident was given the opportunity to contribute to the artwork, adding their own unique markings to the picture.
The artwork has received many compliments from people at the home and has proven extremely popular on the home’s social media page.