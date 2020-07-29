RESULTS from a recent survey show that Selby College ranks amongst the top five higher education institutions in Yorkshire for overall student satisfaction.
The college achieved a score of 86 per cent, above the national average of 82 per cent in the National Student Survey.
Selby College also achieved 90 per cent satisfaction in regards to teaching of its Higher Education courses.
Phil Sayles, Selby College Principal and Chief Executive, said: “We are continuously expanding and improving our Higher Education, providing our students across the region with a route to progress to upskill themselves to reach their dream careers.”
The survey gathers opinions from students about their time in Higher Education, which provides honest feedback on what it has been like to study on their course and at their university or college.