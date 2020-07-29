A FAST food company has apologised after claims two teenagers weren’t paid after working trial shifts.

Jasmine Lord, 17, from York, said that she worked a four-hour trial shift at the Subway store at York Designer Outlet on July 7.

After the shift, Jasmine said she contacted the store to see when she would be paid at the rate at £4.55 for under 18s - however, she said the manager of the store refused to pay her.

She added that her friend also completed a trial shift at the Subway Pavement store in the city centre shop and was also told she would not be paid for her work.

The company has since confirmed that it will pay both Jasmine and her friend for their work and has apologised to them.

Jasmine added: “They told me they weren’t prepared to pay me, and that the food they offered me was my pay.

“My friend, who also did a four-hour trial shift at the Pavement Subway store, was also refused payment.

“I just think it’s very harsh, especially in this current climate. Jobs are few and far between and - especially for young people - it felt like I was being used.

“It astounds me how a large UK company such as Subway that is very profitable, can’t pay members of staff for their labour.

“They had the cheek to ask me back for a second trial shift but I just politely declined.”

Jasmine’s father, Alasdair Lord, said he contacted Subway after his daughter told him of the situation.

He said he was appalled to receive a standard reply which mentioned their mutual respect for their workers and further and added that these matters were for the franchisee and not for the Subway company.

The original response to Mr Lord said the Subway chain “does not contract with store employees; this is the responsibility of the franchisee who owns the business.”

It added: “As such, the Subway chain does not oversee individual employment contracts between franchisees and their staff but expects its franchisees to operate legitimately as per their franchise agreement.”

However, Mr Lord said he received a subsequent email from Subway apologising, and that all trial shifts offered by the company should be paid.

In a statement, a spokesman for Subway said: “Whilst all Subway stores are independently owned and operated by franchisees, Subway encourages all Franchise Owners to ensure that no trial shift is undertaken without pay.

“We would like to apologise for the miscommunication and distress caused to Ms Lord and thank her for completing her shift so diligently.

“We have discussed this matter with the franchise owner, and understand that Ms Lord and her friend will receive payment for the shift.”

Jasmine added that she is yet to receive payment from the store for her work.