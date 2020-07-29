TWO cinemas in York have confirmed that they will be reopening this Friday.

City Screen cinema, off Coney Street, and Cineworld cinema at Monks Cross will both open on Friday.

A spokesman for Vue cinema said that an update on reopening would be announced later today.

A spokesman for Picturehouse cinema - which owns City Screen - said all three screens will be open but that cafes and restaurants in its cinemas won’t yet be open but they’ll be opening soon.

Screen times and the opportunity to purchase tickets will go live on the site's website today.

She added: "Food, snacks and drink will still be able to be purchased.”

As part of the safety measures, Picturehouse said that film screenings will have staggered start times to allow for safe entry and exit of the cinema.

It added: "We are implementing new allocated seating in our screens to ensure a safe distance between customers from different households.

"Hand sanitiser stations have been set up at each cinema for customers and employees to use.

"A further cleaning programme will clean and sanitise the high touchpoints within the cinema. This will be undertaken by a trained team.

"All employees will receive specific Covid-19 training and PPE will be provided to where the risk assessment has deemed it necessary, in line with government requirements.

"We have added protective screens at our kiosk areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Contactless payments are encouraged. "

The company added that masks can be worn but are not recommended.

The Press has also approached Everyman Cinema for an update.